145,710 Shares in Metlife Inc (MET) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,715,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Metlife by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,098,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

