$143.24 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $143.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $569.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $578.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $624.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

