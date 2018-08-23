132,094 Shares in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.41. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 21.38%. analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens raised Centerstate Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

