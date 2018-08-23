12,235 Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. TNB Financial acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “$95.59” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

