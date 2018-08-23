$102.90 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report $102.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $91.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $400.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.55 million to $402.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $430.30 million to $433.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Several research firms have commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $15,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,767 shares in the company, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,500 shares of company stock worth $16,430,100. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $230,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global stock opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $91.55.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

