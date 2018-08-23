$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 296,612 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 341,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 274,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

