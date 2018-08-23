$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 631,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,223. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,236,000 after purchasing an additional 860,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 292.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 665,690 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,079,000 after purchasing an additional 410,630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $23,987,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 76.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

