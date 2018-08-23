$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (RF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $348,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,256. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.