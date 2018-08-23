$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 859.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sealed Air announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

In other news, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,840.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,316.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $180,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

