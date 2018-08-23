$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Total System Services posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Total System Services.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total System Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Total System Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,117 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Total System Services by 565.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 53,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Total System Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 24,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Total System Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 783,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,920. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total System Services (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.