$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 159.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $45.42. 776,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,046. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.