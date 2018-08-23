$1.04 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 8,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,393. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

