$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. Coca-Cola European Partners posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:CCE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 983,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 345,450 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.