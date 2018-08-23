$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNS. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $269,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

