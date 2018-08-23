$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 525,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

