$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

Trade Desk stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. 1,474,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $3,808,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,883 shares of company stock worth $48,311,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,884,000 after purchasing an additional 564,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $37,534,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7,946.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 404,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 399,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 93.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

