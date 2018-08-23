$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, MED restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

