$0.32 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (ONB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

