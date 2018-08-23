$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $752.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,495,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 272,490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,717. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

