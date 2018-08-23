-$0.10 EPS Expected for Pandora Media Inc (P) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Pandora Media reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on P shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pandora Media from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $806,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $298,468.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,890 shares of company stock worth $1,461,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of P traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Pandora Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

