$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc (AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

AXT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

