$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.
ANW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANW. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 960,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,410 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.
