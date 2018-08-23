$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

ANW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ANW stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANW. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 960,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,410 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

