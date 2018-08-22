Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 44,000 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,712,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,310,000 after purchasing an additional 464,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 3,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

