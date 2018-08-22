Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $167,114,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Momo by 30.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,197. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Momo to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

