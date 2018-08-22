Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

