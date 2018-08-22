Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.94 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

