Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zosano Pharma an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

