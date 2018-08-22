Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) PT Raised to $12.75 at Maxim Group

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group to $12.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZOES. ValuEngine upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:ZOES opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $249.74 million, a P/E ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Zoe’s Kitchen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 257.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 290,211 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 53.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

