Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 49.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 49.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 215,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZOES has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Maxim Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:ZOES opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Zoe’s Kitchen Inc has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $249.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

