Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,485.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 79,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 240,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Zagg stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 305,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The firm has a market cap of $432.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. Zagg had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 30.17%. equities analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

