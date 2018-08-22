Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Given $28.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research set a $29.00 price objective on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $473,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 5,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.