Zacks: Novanta Inc (NOVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $259,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $2,788,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 200,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.