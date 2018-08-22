Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) to Hold

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

