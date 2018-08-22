Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spire (SR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spire from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.03. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spire by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.