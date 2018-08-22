Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sibanye Gold (SBGL) to “Hold”

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 560,048 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

