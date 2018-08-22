Zacks Investment Research Lowers Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) to Hold

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat both revenue and earnings estimates in Q2. The company recorded high sales for both anthraxvaccine BioThrax as well as smallpox vaccine ACAM2000. The increase in BioThrax sales was primarily owing to the favorable timing of BioThrax deliveries to the SNS. We are positive on Emergent’s spin-off of its biosciences business into a separate publicly traded company as it resulted in reduction of the company’s cost structure. Shares have outperformed the broader industry so far this year. Notably, the company derives majority of its revenues from BioThrax sales. Hence, its sole dependence on BioThrax for revenues is a headwind. Moreover, Emergent depends on certain single-source suppliers for key materials and services, which are necessary for manufacturg BioThrax. This in turn, also raises a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

EBS opened at $60.27 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $822,556.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $70,433.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,856 shares of company stock worth $4,832,028 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

