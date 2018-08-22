Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primo Water (PRMW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PRMW opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.14. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $26,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $120,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

