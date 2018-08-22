Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Francesca’s (FRAN) to Sell

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel products. The Company operates a chain of retail boutiques in the United States. It offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts to female customers. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Website, francescascollections.com. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

FRAN opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.15. Francesca’s has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Francesca’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

