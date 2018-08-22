Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 1,512,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

