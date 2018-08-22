Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arotech (ARTX) to Sell

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Arotech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Arotech has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.65%. research analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 1,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 430,842 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arotech during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arotech by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 88,503 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

