Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IBERIABANK reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

IBERIABANK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,161. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In other news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,555,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,797,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,170,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

