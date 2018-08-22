Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.36. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

NYSE:H traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $348,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at $1,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 201.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

