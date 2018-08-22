Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $439,375.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at $602,562.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,464,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 243,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 3,441,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,755,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 281,532 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

