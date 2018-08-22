Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.00). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Empire lifted their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 100,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Zogenix stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

