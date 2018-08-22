Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce $484.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $510.00 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $345.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after acquiring an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,654,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

