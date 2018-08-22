Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,228.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,355 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,794. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

