Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys Inc (QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $71.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Qualys posted sales of $59.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $278.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.71 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $330.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $325.46 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 320,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,835. Qualys has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $1,761,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,694,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 31,927 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $2,723,692.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at $465,629,828.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,973 shares of company stock worth $24,501,577 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,892,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qualys by 413.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 106,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

