Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.91. Newfield Exploration posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 84.7% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 495.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 33,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,600. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

