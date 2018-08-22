Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc (XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.48. 44,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,413,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1,989.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $278,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

