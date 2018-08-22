Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Co (KO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.